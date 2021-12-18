Nearly new home not even occupied a year that is spacious, offering three bedrooms, two baths, & a huge mud room for incidentals! Beautiful high end vinyl plank flooring that "looks like weathered wood," in all common areas, offers an easy clean up for occupants! The kitchen has great natural light that gleams on granite counters & a large island for big gatherings. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, this home can be yours by February 1st, 2022!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $299,900
