Welcome to your dream home in Bryan, TX! This stunning new build features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, perfect for families or those who love to entertain. With a tankless water heater, you'll never run out of hot water! Plus, the 2-car garage is perfect for keeping your vehicles safe and out of the elements. The open kitchen is a chef's delight, complete with an island and breakfast nook, perfect for casual meals or hosting dinner parties. You'll love the spacious living area, perfect for movie nights with family or relaxing with friends. The master suite is a true retreat, with plenty of room for a king-sized bed and a spa-like en suite bathroom. The two other bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath, making it easy for everyone to get ready in the morning. And with a split floor plan, you'll enjoy privacy and quiet time when you need it most. The huge lot offers plenty of space for outdoor activities, and the large fenced back yard is perfect for pets or children to play. Located close to downtown, you'll enjoy easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Don't miss your chance to make this amazing home yours! Owner/Agent