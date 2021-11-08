 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $299,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $299,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $299,000

WOW! You don’t want to miss out on this beautiful garden home located on a corner lot in Brook Hollow Subdivision. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home features a large living area with a fire place and built in shelves and cabinets. The kitchen has an electric cooktop, built in oven and a nice counter space. The study has a built in desk with shelves and cabinets, this room could also be used as a bedroom or TV room, the master bedroom is on the first floor and the bathroom has double sinks. The back patio area has mature trees and ground cover. This property is located near dining/shopping/medical facilities and the Historic Downtown Bryan.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert