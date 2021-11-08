3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $299,000

WOW! You don’t want to miss out on this beautiful garden home located on a corner lot in Brook Hollow Subdivision. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home features a large living area with a fire place and built in shelves and cabinets. The kitchen has an electric cooktop, built in oven and a nice counter space. The study has a built in desk with shelves and cabinets, this room could also be used as a bedroom or TV room, the master bedroom is on the first floor and the bathroom has double sinks. The back patio area has mature trees and ground cover. This property is located near dining/shopping/medical facilities and the Historic Downtown Bryan.