3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $296,000

This Ranger Home combines function and style seamlessly. Enter into a grand foyer where natural light draws you into the spacious family room, dining room, and designer kitchen. Featuring 42" cabinetry, a large walk-in pantry, subway backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, this kitchen boasts storage and style. This split floor plan features two bedrooms with a shared bathroom on one side of the house and a secluded and expansive master suite on the other. All three bedrooms have ceiling fans, oversized walk-in closets, and lots of natural light. Find smart home features throughout: SMART front door lock, Ring doorbell, SMART thermostat, and SMART lighting. Welcome home! View More

