3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $294,500

This gorgeous property in the heart of Bryan has been extensively renovated and is ready for you to call it home! Located only 1.5 miles from Texas A&M University, every inch of this house has been updated! Featuring custom, job-built cabinets throughout, you will be blown away by the gorgeous kitchen which offers granite countertops, new stainless-steel appliances, new tile floors, and is open to the dining area. There is a family room connected to the kitchen/dining area as well! The bedrooms and formal living area all feature beautiful refinished original hardwood floors, and the HUGE master bathroom is a must-see! This home features new windows and doors throughout, new tile and/or refinished hardwood floors throughout, new plumbing fixtures, new walk-in shower in the master bathroom, and updated electrical including new ceiling fans in all bedrooms, new light fixtures in both bathrooms and the kitchen and dining areas. The freshly painted brick and beautiful landscaping create magnificent curb appeal. This half-acre lot has luscious St. Augustine grass and beautiful trees! You do not want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind home in an amazing location!