Walk into luxury as this elegant foyer draws you into the large great room. Feel like part of the party in the kitchen with its designer finishes overlooking the family room and dining room. Large windows allow natural light to burst throughout the space and in each of the spacious three bedrooms. Situated at the front of the house two bedrooms with a hall bath offer great opportunity for an office or play space. Tucked away at the back of the home sits a main bedroom and ensuite with luxurious finishes and walk-in closet. To top it off this SMART home features a Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat, keypad deadbolt entry, and smart lighting. Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $290,165
Related to this story
Most Popular
Raspas El Payasito has announced via Facebook that the Bryan restaurant will consolidate its business with its sister company, Texas Meat Market.
Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin was hired as the Houston Gamblers’ head coach on Thursday.
A 101-year-old man reunited with his 96-year-old sister in College Station over the holidays.
CSISD looking at 'discretionary transfers,' long-range facility planning to address continued growth
By the 2024-2025 school year, the College Station school district is projected to surpass 15,000 students, according to projections from Templ…
The Adams sisters are coming back to Texas.
A woman injured in a Bryan house fire Tuesday night has died.
The U.S. is averaging more than 400,000 cases a day, with hospitalizations also up. Get ready for the week and COVID-19 year three with these updates and comprehensive guides to dealing with the omicron wave.
Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of the event that led to Texas A&M’s storied 12th Man tradition. John A. Adams Jr., historian and autho…
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County continued to rise over the holiday weekend, from 1,008 to 1,173.
Brazos County health officials reported a record 533 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Friday. It was the highest number of new cas…