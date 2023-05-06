Completion date September 30th. Just 2.6 miles from Texas A&M University! Beautiful new three bedroom 2 bath home with 1620 square feet. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet. Separate living and dining rooms. The kitchen offers lots of counter and cabinet space. Granite counter tops and 2 car garage. Separate utility room for your washer and dryer. End of the cul-de-sac lot about a quarter of an acre! Backs up to a recreation park. Back yard has a 120 sqft covered porch. Back yard is fully fenced. Newly paved road for Cornish Ct and Beason as well. Centrally located to Bryan and College Station. Picture shown is another home but the same floor plan. Color of brick and hardy plank will vary from this photo.