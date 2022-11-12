3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $289,900

This House is Bea-U-Ti-FUL! Absolute great use of space offers a designated dining are big enough for everyone this holiday season...and the open kitchen with large bar will make for a great spot to layout holiday creations...both from the kitchen and the craft room! Living room is so light and bright and spacious! Generous master bedroom with en suite bath featuring separate tub, shower, private water closet and a walk in closet. Bedrooms are tucked away down a private hallway with another bath and an oversized laundry room. Hurry Hurry Hurry! This house is one to see!