Comfort, style, and function make this Ranger floor plan a home! The large great room embraces style and possibility with it's well designed layout. Sit at the kitchen bar and take in the standard 42 inch soft close cabinets and designer backsplash, or feel comfortable sitting on the back patio that opens right up to the great room. The two guest bedrooms share a hall bath and feature large closets and split floor plan from the master. Walk into luxury with an expansive master and ensuite featuring two walk-in closets and a large walk-in shower. Feel comfortable anywhere in the home with smart homes features including a SMART thermostat, Ring door bell, and SMART locks and lights.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $289,900
