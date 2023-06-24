Avonley Homes "Daffodil II" comes to Bonham Trace! Entryway leads you to a bright and cozy living space. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large island overlooking living and dining areas! Master bedroom is spacious, with bright windows allowing plenty of natural light! En-suite showcases split double vanities, garden tub, and a generous walk-in closet! Covered back patio provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities! Bonham Trace is a quick drive to grocery, dining, and medical facilities. You'll enjoy being walking distance from Bonham Elementary! Move-in ready this summer!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $289,422
