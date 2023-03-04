Gorgeous and immaculate home in Edgewater! As you enter this beauty, you are greeted by neutral gray tone vinyl plank flooring flowing throughout the home as this home has no carpet!! This open concept floor plan that was designed with entertaining in mind as the living room peers into the dining room as well as the kitchen area. The kitchen boasts shaker style white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, sleek granite countertops, an island, and and lovely windows that let the natural light in and give a great view of the backyard. The spacious owners suite boasts granite countertops and a huge tiled shower. The secondary bedrooms are roomy annd enjoy vinyl plank flooring. New roof in 2021. You don’t want to miss this one!