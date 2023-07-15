Avonley Homes "The Lily" moves into Bonham Trace! Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 baths this charming floorplan features vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas. The open kitchen boasts an island, granite counters, a nice appliance package and overlooks a spacious living area and an adjacent dining area. When ready to retire in the evenings relax in the primary bath that offers a deep garden tub and a separate shower. Covered patio provides an ample outdoor entertaining space to spend sunny evenings with friends and family! You will love the convenience of being just a short drive to nearby restaurants, shopping, schools, and medical facilities!