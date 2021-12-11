3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $288,900

Beautiful, like-new 3/2 by Avonley Homes! Features vinyl plank wood-look flooring, 9' ceilings, granite counters throughout and custom cabinetry! Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite and tile backsplash and a nice moveable island with bar stools and storage. The living area is spacious and open to the kitchen and dining area. Home features energy saving package with high efficiency HVAC, double pane LoE windows, high efficiency water heater. New 'Insinkerator' disposal installed 2021, pre-wired for security. This is a great location close to schools and shopping. Make this your new home today!