$7,500 available for closing costs! Our Sable floor plan is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that backs up to a dedicated greenbelt with open sightlines between kitchen, living, and dining. The primary bedroom features a walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. The covered patio opens to a fenced backyard with a sprinkler system and full sod. Tons of upgrades and features like blinds on all the windows, recessed lighting, zoned HVAC system, and more. The finished pictures are of a similar model.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $288,610
