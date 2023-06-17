Our Sable floor plan is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that backs up to a dedicated greenbelt with open sightlines between kitchen, living, and dining. The primary bedroom features a walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. The covered patio opens to a fenced backyard with a sprinkler system and full sod. Tons of upgrades and features like blinds on all the windows, recessed lighting, zoned HVAC system, and more. The finished pictures are of a similar model.