3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $287,000

This beautiful Blackrock home has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and is located in the new Bonham Trace subdivision. This two story home features an open floor plan with a large living room that connects to the gorgeous kitchen and dining area. The master bedroom is spacious, has a connecting bathroom and a large walk-in closet. This home also features granite in the kitchen and bathrooms and luxury vinyl flooring in the living room, kitchen, foyer, bathrooms and utility room. Close to downtown Bryan and only minutes from Blinn College and Texas A&M University. Builder to contribute $3000 towards buyer closing costs.

