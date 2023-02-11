Just completed and only 2.6 miles from Texas A&M University! Beautiful new three bedroom 2 bath home with 1618 square feet. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet. Separate living and dining rooms. The kitchen offers lots of counter and cabinet space. Granite counter tops and 2 car garage. Separate utility room for your washer and dryer. Back yard has a 102 sqft covered porch. Nice size lot on a cul-de-sac and on a newly paved road for Cornish Ct and Beason as well. Centrally located to Bryan and College Station.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today’s word is “adjunctification.” Adjunctification is the process by which the gig economy is imposed on America’s colleges and universities…
One man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in the 900 block of Spring Loop Drive in College Station on Wednesday morning, accordin…
College Station police said a dead body was found in a creek at Wolf Pen Creek Park on Friday morning.
Students at Texas A&M University may soon be able to major in financial planning, international affairs and journalism.
Madisonville kick returner Lorenzo Johnson was a second-team pick on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state footb…