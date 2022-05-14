3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $282,500

PICTURE PERFECT, IMMACULATE home in EDGEWATER is ready to be yours! Built in 2019, this turn-key home provides an open floor plan kitchen/living room plus tremendous natural light with large windows throughout. The large kitchen boasts an expansive island with eating bar, pantry and stained cabinetry. The split floorpan includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Bonus features include ample storage with 2 hallway linen closets and a completely decked attic in addition to newly installed wood plantation shutters, granite countertops, ceiling fans throughout, high ceilings in the main living areas and a new roof (2021). The primary ensuite bathroom has dual vanity sinks, a huge walk-in closet, toilet closet and a soaking tub with separate shower. Private, wood-fenced backyard with patio is ready for entertaining. New landscaping plus a very well-maintained lawn = turn-key home! Close to both Texas A&M University, Texas A&M Health Science Center and RELLIS Campus - this side of town is booming! Don't miss this move-in ready home, in the desirable Edgewater community!