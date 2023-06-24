Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on oversized lot in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Roosevelt offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, grey cabinetry, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $280,060
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to the College Station Police Department, Brian Jutson, a 45-year-old College Station resident, stabbed his wife to death following …
A Bryan woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening a 15-year-old with a deadly weapon.
Bryan wide receiver Tyson Turner is headed to Texas Tech.
With lightning flashes lighting up the horizon over the center-field fence at Brian Bachmann Park, the Bryan Harvey All-Stars electrified the …
A College Station man was arrested Wednesday night and charged with two counts of murder.