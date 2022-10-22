 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $280,000

  • Updated

Just 2.6 miles from Texas A&M University! Beautiful new three bedroom 2 bath home with 1618 square feet. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet. Separate living and dining rooms. The kitchen offers lots of counter and cabinet space. Granite counter tops and 2 car garage. Separate utility room for your washer and dryer. Back yard has a 102 sqft covered porch. Nice size lot on a cul-de-sac and on a newly paved road for Cornish Ct and Beason as well. Centrally located to Bryan and College Station. Flooring and landscaping remain to be completed. Scheduled for completion in October 2022.

