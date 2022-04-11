3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $280,000

Perfectly set on 0.24 acres on the quiet cul-de-sac of The Oaks subdivision, escape the fast-paced day-to-day in this spacious home! Approximately 3 miles to both Texas A & M and Blinn College and less than 2 miles to St. Joseph's Hospital, and the medical corridor, do not hesitate to schedule your showing before it is gone!!! Updated during ownership with: roof and gutters (all old roofing removed with new decking installed along with moisture barrier-2020), HVAC and duct (2020), garage stair access to attic for additional storage (2019), walk-in closet in master suite, exterior wood replaced with hardi board/exterior paint (2019), gas dryer conversion (2019), Navien tankless water heater (2019), interior paint and touch-ups for immediate move-in (2022), new carpet in all bedrooms (2022), and a fully fenced in yard!!! Pull up to a wonderfully manicured lawn, stained pergola, and grandiose double door to enter the spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and lit with the natural lighting from the outdoors. The u-shaped kitchen spaciously assists the best chef's with plenty of space to move to the most utilized sections all the while there is both an eating bar and breakfast nook! The master suite boasts an ensuite bath and a walk-in closet!