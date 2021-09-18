Walk into luxury as this elegant foyer draws you into the large great room. Feel like part of the party in the kitchen with its designer finishes overlooking the family room and dining room. Large windows allow natural light to burst throughout the space and in each of the spacious three bedrooms. Situated at the front of the house two bedrooms with a hall bath offer great opportunity for an office or play space. Tucked away at the back of the home sits the main bedroom and ensuite with luxurious finishes and walk-in closet. To top it off this SMART home features a Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat, keypad deadbolt entry, and smart lighting. Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Texas A&M University student has died of complications from COVID-19, according to an obituary published by a Kerrville funeral home.
An antibiotic wipe canister that fell out of a backpack ultimately led to the arrest of Texas A&M defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson on dr…
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Some Texas A&M faculty members, frustrated with the way the university is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, are calling on administrators to…
Texas A&M welcomed its largest ever freshman class this school year partly due to planned growth in some colleges but also because more st…
Texas A&M redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King suffered a fracture in his right tibia in the Aggies’ 10-7 victory over Colorado on Sa…
DENVER — Down four points with time ticking in the fourth quarter, Isaiah Spiller said he delivered the obvious message to Texas A&M’s sta…
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicholas headed toward the Texas coast Sunday night, threatening to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas of Tex…
Brazos County health officials reported 245 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death among county residents on Thursday. The number o…
OFFENSE: D