3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $279,900

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in family-friendly Siena in Bryan. This well-maintained 1,478 sf home showcases an open concept floor-plan, tall ceilings, and plenty of natural light making this home feel super spacious! The kitchen offers granite countertops, ample cabinet space, a pantry, and an island with an eat-at bar. The large flex space off the living room would be a perfect dining/office/or entertainment area. Enjoy your master suite with a large tile shower and a walk in closet. With a 2 car garage, large back patio, and a private fenced in yard this house has it all! Refrigerator, washer and dryer all convey. This established neighborhood features a community pool, stocked pond, walking trails, and a large playground with a basketball court. It's also close to shopping, restaurants, schools, medical, and a local winery!