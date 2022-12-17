Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Roosevelt offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for Early 2023 move-in!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $279,675
