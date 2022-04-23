 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $278,035

  • Updated
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Alpine offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, Snowdrift scheme cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with garden tub, tile shower, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Be one of the first to live in this brand new subdivision conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the tile flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours!

