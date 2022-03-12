3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $275,000

Just 2.6 miles from Texas A&M University! Beautiful new three bedroom 2 bath home with 1618 square feet. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet. Separate living and dining rooms. The kitchen offers lots of counter and cabinet space. Granite counter tops and 2 car garage. Separate utility room for your washer and dryer. Back yard has a 102 sqft covered porch. Nice size lot on a cul-de-sac and on a newly paved road for Cornish Ct and Beason as well. Centrally located to Bryan and College Station. Scheduled for completion around June. Pictures provided are of a previous build but the same floor plan - built on the same street and available for viewing. Flooring will be vinyl planking for 1804 Cornish Ct and not the Epoxy surface shown in one of the pictures. Builder may choose different finish out features than those shown.