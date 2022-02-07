Step into this move in ready home with new carpet, freshly painted walls, and updated landscaping! This 3 bed 2 bath home has TONS of curb appeal and boasts two living areas, study nook, and backs up to greenspace! Wood look laminate flooring runs through the two living areas, kitchen, and dining. You’ll love cooking on the gas range, and you’ll have ample cabinetry and countertop space. Cozy up around the gas log fireplace or retreat to the master suite tucked into the far back corner of the home. The master on-suite leaves little to be desired with a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaker tub and separate shower. Fence replaced April 2019. The HVAC system was updated in fall of 2021 and NEW ROOF in February of 2022! You will need to scoop up this updated beauty before it is SOLD! OFFERS DUE BY 9:00 AM MONDAY MORNING 2/7/22.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M All-American Tyra Gittens has transferred to Texas, she announced on Twitter on Wednesday. Gittens posted a graphic of her weari…
College Station football coach Steve Huff called Jaxson Slanker and Kyle Walsh into his office Tuesday afternoon to discuss their current recr…
President Joe Biden wants credit for nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.
Following a break due to COVID-19, thousands of people roamed the Brazos County Expo Complex on Friday night, sampling barbecue, soups, chili,…
A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of shaking a 5-month-old baby and throwing him against …
Texas A&M, Blinn College and school districts throughout the region will be closed Thursday — and some Friday as well — due to the expecte…
Here are the UIL district alignments for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons for Brazos Valley high school teams.
Texas A&M assistant coach Elijah Robinson was named the national recruiter of the year by Rivals.com after helping the Aggies land the nat…
When Rev. Korey Wright began serving as the new rector at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in College Station last month, he said he plans to “brin…
Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey have moved their morning radio show from Bryan-College Station to San Antonio, but the two said they con…