3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $275,000

This Beautiful New Construction located in the Briar Meadows Creek neighborhood is only minutes from award winning schools, shopping, dining, medical services, parks, walking trails and the classic Camelot Park. You will also be one mile from St. Josephs medical center and four miles to Texas A&M University! With 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms this home is just waiting for you to call it home! Enjoy laminate throughout the main living areas to make cleaning a breeze and carpet in the bedrooms which provides maximum comfort. This home also features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, black hardware and unique wooden beam detailing above the living room. Don't miss this opportunity to become part of this wonderful neighborhood! NOT AGE RESTRICTED