3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $275,000

Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with a Flex Room and Study Nook! Located a short distance to the Siena community pool and on an over-sized lot with no backyard neighbors, this home has a popular, open floorplan AND a great location! The flexible arrangement includes a flex room that could be used as a formal dining space, media room, or a second office. Vinyl, wood plank flooring, tall ceilings, multiple windows, and numerous custom shelving provides a welcoming environment to the living space. With wrap around granite countertops, large eating bar, color changing under cabinet lighting, and above-counter herb windows, this bright kitchen is ready to entertain. Talk about Netflix and Chill! The big master bedroom suite is a dream with the walk-in closet, granite vanity, separate shower, and a garden tub with a mounted TV where you can relax while watching your favorite Netflix series. Both guest bedrooms are large and feature closets with organizational cubbies. The guest bathroom has a granite vanity, tile tub surround, and an upgraded shower head. With no backyard neighbors, a large patio, garden lighting, storage shed, a firepit, and plenty of space for yard games, this yard is a great place to relax or entertain. Home has a mesh wi-fi system and is wired for Smart devices!