3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $274,900

COME TAKE A LOOK at this well-maintained home in Edgewater! Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a built-in study nook, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, separate tub and shower. Other features include a sprinkler system, ADT Security System, Ring doorbell monitor system,and upgraded 30-yr roof. Great floorplan, and the location is close to everything! This beautiful home won't last long. Call today to schedule your showing!

