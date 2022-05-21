3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $273,500

New Home! 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage. This beautiful home is centrally located on North Bryan closed to Down Town Bryan 10 minutes away .This home features a open floor plan , you will fall in love with all the touches .The kitchen features quartz counter tops and stain steel appliances . Master room comes with amenities that include oversized walking closet ,double vanities and large shower. Nice wooded fence yard and trees. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATED