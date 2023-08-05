Your search is over! This 3 bed 2 1/2 bath home is just the home for you and your family! This open floor plan that includes a 2 car garage and a fully fenced in backyard as well as a sprinkler system for the front yard. It's only minutes from the nearest grocery store and downtown Bryan, but further enough to avoid traffic. It's worth the see so come check it out!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $272,499
-
- Updated
