Avonley introduces "The Holly" plan to Bonham Trace! Open living and dining areas welcomes you. U-shaped kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Split bedroom floorplan creates a primary suite tucked away and ready to help you unwind! En-suite showcases double vanities, soaking tub, and closeted toilet. Additional bedrooms have ample closet space and bright windows. Covered porch is the perfect place to host a meal while watching the sunset! You will love the convenience of being just a short drive to nearby restaurants, shopping, schools, and medical facilities!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $271,305
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen is at the center of impermissible benefits violations levied against former Tennessee head footba…
Texas A&M University’s Faculty Senate passed a resolution Wednesday aimed at curtailing outside influence in regard to faculty hiring and …
Texas A&M University has given itself a black eye in an embarrassing one-two punch that continues to fester.
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks, who tendered her resignation late Thursday, misled faculty on circumstances around the …
José Bermúdez, Texas A&M University’s interim dean for the College of Arts and Sciences, announced Monday night he has decided to step asi…