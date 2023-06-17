Avonley introduces "The Holly" plan to Bonham Trace! Open living and dining areas welcomes you. U-shaped kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Split bedroom floorplan creates a primary suite tucked away and ready to help you unwind! En-suite showcases double vanities, soaking tub, and closeted toilet. Additional bedrooms have ample closet space and bright windows. Covered porch is the perfect place to host a meal while watching the sunset! You will love the convenience of being just a short drive to nearby restaurants, shopping, schools, and medical facilities!