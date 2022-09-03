3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,900

Built in 2020, this charming home in the Edgewater community in West Bryan is just what you've been looking for! Located within minutes of TAMU, the Health Science Center, & RELLIS campus. Filled with natural light, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a desirable open concept floor plan, stylish finishes, stainless steel appliances & vinyl plank flooring throughout the main entertaining areas. The large open kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, eating bar, pantry, & stunning hardware that creates a comfortable space for preparing meals & entertaining. The split floor plan easily allows relaxation in the primary bedroom, with double doors that open to an en suite bathroom with granite countertops, a large tile shower, separate soaking tub, and a spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy relaxing evenings on the covered patio. Another added bonus are the solar panels which will be included in the sale and will save you thousands of dollars on your electric bill! Come home to this beautiful home today!