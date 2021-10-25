3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,900

Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a huge corner lot in the highly desired Copperfield subdivision! Home boasts two living areas, one with a cozy, wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen has plenty of counter space and includes a gas range, eating bar, and a new dishwasher. The refrigerator is negotiable! Roof was replaced in 2019 and the HVAC replaced in 2015. Large master bedroom features an en suite master bathroom with dual vanities, and a jetted garden tub to relax in after a long day! You'll love the walk-in closet! The second and third bedrooms are well-proportioned to the home and feature large closets as well as ceiling fans to help with the Texas heat! Outside you'll love the shade from the large trees as you enjoy your evenings around the fire pit! Massive back yard includes patio area as well for your outdoor entertaining! This gem is less than a mile from the community park, playground and pool! Centrally located, only minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment! Don't miss this opportunity! OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, October 24th, from 1-4 PM!