3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,900

Hello curb appeal in a highly sought after subdivision! Don't miss your chance to see this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in desirable Siena! This East Bryan home features 1,497 square feet of open concept space, making your kitchen, living and dining incredibly inviting! The corner fireplace is a wonderful upgrade that is a beautiful centerpiece! Let's not forget about the island kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, with a large corner pantry! You will also enjoy walk in closets throughout, plus vinyl flooring everywhere except the carpeted bedrooms. The split floor plan allows for primary bedroom privacy, the primary bath suite includes a large soaking tub, separate shower, walk in closet and granite with ample storage space. This adorable home also includes an extra long driveway leading up to the two car attached garage and an oversized, privacy fenced backyard. The covered attached back porch is great for entertaining and overlooks the large yard with green space behind it! Come make this one owner house a home, schedule a showing today!