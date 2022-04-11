3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,900

OPEN HOUSE - Sunday, April 10 - 1 pm to 4 pm! Why wait for new construction when you can have it all RIGHT NOW on one of the BIGGEST LOTS in the popular Edgewater neighborhood?! Upgraded Owens Corning 30-year roof installed in 2021. Spacious open concept living room and dining area. The kitchen features striking seed-glass globe pendant lights over the eating bar, gleaming granite countertops, and a nice walk-in pantry with lots of storage. The large window in the spacious primary bedroom overlooks the tremendous backyard. Soak in the tub or enjoy the tile shower in the primary bath. Granite countertops on the vanity. Generously-sized primary closet. The two secondary bedrooms share a hall bath, with a bathtub with tile surround. Large laundry room with hanging rack and a countertop for folding space. Outside, the backyard is a blank canvas waiting for you to add your special touches! What will it be? A large deck for entertaining? A swimming pool for endless enjoyment? A jungle gym for hours of climbing? Or all of the above?! There's room for all three! Fully fenced corner lot - neighbors on one side only! Full sprinkler system covers the entire yard! Refrigerator, washing machine, and dryer convey with property. This move-in ready home is sure to be popular! Schedule your private tour now!