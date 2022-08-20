3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,900

Come home to this freshly painted and divine three bedroom, two bathroom, split floor plan, open concept home in Edgewater! Tasteful, meticulously maintained and classic are three words to describe this Bryan, TX home. Right from your first step inside, one will be greeted by an abundance of natural light and views to all common areas in the home. Large living area with flexibility for styling and living, spacious dining area with upgraded light fixture and beautiful kitchen featuring granite countertops, eating bar, walk-in pantry and plenty of counter space for prep work. The master suite, tucked in the back of the home is large enough for a reading nook, office space or exercise area, along with your sleeping necessities! Best of all? Beautiful backyard with two outdoor sitting areas. Have peace of mind as you enjoy sunsets or morning coffee in this backyard area. This darling Edgewater 3/2 is awaiting your arrival, call for a private showing today!