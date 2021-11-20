Welcome home to elegance and charm in this Ranger Home! Enter through the front door into a sprawling great room featuring the living, dining, and expansive kitchen. Designer soft close cabinetry and a stylish backsplash draw your eyes up to the soaring 10' ceilings throughout this space. Two bedrooms, hall bath, and laundry are split from a large primary ensuite with large shower and an oversized walk-in closet. Come check out the great features that make this house stand out!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,900
