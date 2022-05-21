Look at this fantastic home available in the popular Edgewater Community. Edgewater is a beautiful community located just off FM 2818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Villa Maria Road. Situated in the midst of Bryan's exciting growth corridor, close to Texas A&M Health Science Center, RELIS campus, and so much more. The community offers a swimming pool, park, basketball court, and walking trails. 2028 Theresa is a lovely home. The exterior of the home features board and batten siding along with stone features. Varying pitches in the roofline give the home a charming appeal. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a separate room that may be used as an in-home office or formal dining room. The kitchen has a large granite bar and large glass pendant lights overhanging. The tall ceilings along with large windows in the living room and primary bedroom and bathroom help open up the home and give it an open feel. The primary bathroom has a glass walk-in shower and a garden tub. It really is a lovely home. Construction is complete and ready for your move-in upon closing.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,900
