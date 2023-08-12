Welcome home! This popular open concept floor plan features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage for all your storage needs. The heart of this home is the large central living area, perfect for entertaining and spending time with loved ones. Granite throughout the home adds a touch of elegance while the luxury vinyl flooring in the main areas keep this home both practical and stylish. The kitchen features soft close drawers, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and extra seating at the bar. The bedrooms are carpeted and offer a soft touch, making the rooms feel warm and inviting. The primary suite includes a huge walk in closet and large walk-in shower. The two additional bedrooms have large closets and a beautiful shared bathroom. The backyard has a large covered patio and room for play! Pleasant Hill is a master planned community conveniently located just minutes from Lake Bryan, Downtown Bryan, shopping, restaurants, Texas A&M Rellis campus, and more! Walking distance from the house is a community swimming pool and a playground! Come experience community living and all that Bryan/College Station has to offer! House has been gently lived in and will be vacant August 8th.