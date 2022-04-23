 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,000

New Home! 3 bedroom 2 baths with a 2 car garage . This beautiful home is centrally located on North Bryan close to Down Town Bryan 10 minutes away .This home features an open floor plan you will fall in love with all the touches . The kitchen features quartz counter tops and stain steel appliances .Master room has a oversized closet double vanities and large shower. The back yard is wooded fence,landscaping an cover patio. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert