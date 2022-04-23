3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,000

New Home! 3 bedroom 2 baths with a 2 car garage . This beautiful home is centrally located on North Bryan close to Down Town Bryan 10 minutes away .This home features an open floor plan you will fall in love with all the touches . The kitchen features quartz counter tops and stain steel appliances .Master room has a oversized closet double vanities and large shower. The back yard is wooded fence,landscaping an cover patio. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE