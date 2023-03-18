3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Pleasant Hill in Bryan just minutes from shopping in downtown Bryan, Lake Bryan, and Texas A&M Rellis campus. Open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, espresso scheme cabinets, island, pantry, and stainless /steel appliances. Retreat to the ensuite with an oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. of Bryan/College Station. Vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, bay windows, a covered patio, and coziness with this home. Subdivision also features a pool.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,000
