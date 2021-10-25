3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,000

There are literally a handful of homes like this; in Garden Acres & on a huge .75 acre lot. You are located less than a mile from the corner of University Drive/Texas Ave and Texas A&M University. Beautiful House, with tasteful renovations, including original hardwood floors that have been refinished with gorgeous dark stain. Updated Kitchen features stylish, black granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash and newer stainless appliances. Bathrooms have been upgraded along the way, including plumbing lines to street, cabinets, floors, fixtures & tile shower surrounds. The siding has been upgraded, & newer windows throughout, newer roof & HVAC system too. Check out the cute shutters on this gem!! Drop a Pin, or bring your GPS before you wander out back, the lot goes on & on!! There's also a large garage, or barn/shop you can utilize, and a great covered & screened in porch off the back of the house. The Master suite has a sitting area, 2 closets, and bath attached. Split floor plan, gorgeous curb appeal houses like this are very rare to find!