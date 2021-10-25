There are literally a handful of homes like this; in Garden Acres & on a huge .75 acre lot. You are located less than a mile from the corner of University Drive/Texas Ave and Texas A&M University. Beautiful House, with tasteful renovations, including original hardwood floors that have been refinished with gorgeous dark stain. Updated Kitchen features stylish, black granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash and newer stainless appliances. Bathrooms have been upgraded along the way, including plumbing lines to street, cabinets, floors, fixtures & tile shower surrounds. The siding has been upgraded, & newer windows throughout, newer roof & HVAC system too. Check out the cute shutters on this gem!! Drop a Pin, or bring your GPS before you wander out back, the lot goes on & on!! There's also a large garage, or barn/shop you can utilize, and a great covered & screened in porch off the back of the house. The Master suite has a sitting area, 2 closets, and bath attached. Split floor plan, gorgeous curb appeal houses like this are very rare to find!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nothing quite moves the needle on Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork’s Twitter account like uniform and merchandise talk.
A 40-year-old Brenham woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the fourth time.
A College Station woman is facing a felony charge after being accused of pointing a gun at a woman and her grandchild.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
A Bryan police officer has resigned after being charged with driving while intoxicated, officials said Thursday.
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for at least the fifth time, according …
A 45-year-old Bryan man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty this week of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
- Updated
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
Jalen Wydermyer continued to cement himself as one of Texas A&M’s best tight ends in school history during the Aggies’ 44-14 win over Sout…
A 22-year-old College Station woman was being held in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday on multiple charges after two men reported she attempte…