3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $266,000

Beautiful single story home in a great location! The Grayson floor plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home and is an open concept floor plan. This home features a large family room, and kitchen/dining combo. The kitchen has cream brown cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and a large kitchen island. Luxury Vinyl plank flooring and 2" blinds. Upgraded secondary bathroom tub, 9ft ceiling, sprinkler system, garage door opener system and security system installed. Located near the Traditions Golf Course, Texas A&M West Campus and Texas A&M Health Science Center. This is a must see and won't last long!!

