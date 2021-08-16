Just 2.6 miles from Texas A&M University! Beautiful new three bedroom 2 bath home with 1620 square feet. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and soaker tub. Separate living and dining rooms. The kitchen offers lots of counter and cabinet space. Solid stone counter tops and 2 car garage. Separate utility room for your washer and dryer. Front has a 83 sqft front porch. Nice size lot at the end of the cul-de-sac and on a newly paved road for Cornish Ct and Beason as well. Centrally located to Bryan and College Station. Schedule for completion around September 15th - October 1st.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $265,000
