3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $265,000

Why wait 6-9 months for new construction when you can buy this practically new home and move in right away?! This charming and well laid out 3/2 lives larger than it appears. The open floor plan features a spacious living room with dining and kitchen area within view, making it great for entertaining. Given the age of the house, many of the appliance and HVAC warranties are still in place. Come and see this one before it's gone!