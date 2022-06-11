3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $265,000

This super cute and functional 3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan two-story home with a quiet back yard that is fenced. The master bedroom is downstairs and two bedrooms are upstairs. The incredible house will give you 1460 sq ft of generous space and have all the modern amenities featuring granite countertops throughout the kitchen, tile back-splash, custom cabinetry, and laminate-wood-like flooring in the main living area and wet areas, and raised ceilings with ceiling fans in each room. House should be ready for a mid to late summer move-in. Close to restaurants, shopping, and more. This house is a must have. Schedule your appointment today!