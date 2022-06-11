This super cute and functional 3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan two-story home with a quiet back yard that is fenced. The master bedroom is downstairs and two bedrooms are upstairs. The incredible house will give you 1460 sq ft of generous space and have all the modern amenities featuring granite countertops throughout the kitchen, tile back-splash, custom cabinetry, and laminate-wood-like flooring in the main living area and wet areas, and raised ceilings with ceiling fans in each room. House should be ready for a mid to late summer move-in. Close to restaurants, shopping, and more. This house is a must have. Schedule your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CENTERVILLE — The three-week manhunt of escaped prisoner Gonzalo Lopez took center stage in Centerville as law enforcement from multiple agenc…
Grass is difficult to eradicate once it gets established in garden beds. Here's what to do about it.
Kyle Rittenhouse announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he plans to attend Blinn College this coming school year and hopes to transfer to …
Home and apartment renters in College Station spoke out during Thursday night’s College Station City Council meeting to urge the council to co…
Micah Dallas caught the attention of many at Blue Bell Park last Sunday in the Texas A&M baseball team’s 15-9 win over TCU to clinch the N…
Texas A&M and TCU tend to have dramatic matchups in the postseason and Sunday night’s College Station Regional final was no different.
Four Tomball school district students and their grandfather were identified Friday as the victims killed Thursday in Leon County, allegedly by…
Southern California junior right-hander Carson Lambert announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he is transferring to Texas A&M. Lambert went …
"The kids started asking out loud, 'Mr. Reyes, what is going on?'" Teacher of 11 children who were killed in Uvalde shooting describes tragic events.
Arizona State softball coach Trisha Ford was able to return that program to national prominence in a short time, something she’ll try to repea…