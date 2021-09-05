3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $264,900

If you like Contemporary Modern style homes this One is for you! Situated on a beautiful lot across from Camelot Park! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has tons of storage throughout including decked attic space. The kitchen features silestone counter tops, breakfast area, double ovens, formal Dining room, large Living room with a cozy Fireplace, Large Bedroom with lots of shelving, a reading/exercise room, a music/sitting room, Nice size master Bedroom with the primary bath boasting of double closets and double sinks; there are also 2 showers. and more. There is a large brick patio great for enjoying your morning coffee and entertaining. There is a wet bar with a sink and shelving. A sprinkler system covers the entire yard. Hardie siding and a 5 ton Carrier HVAC were installed approx. 5 years ago.