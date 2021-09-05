If you like Contemporary Modern style homes this One is for you! Situated on a beautiful lot across from Camelot Park! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has tons of storage throughout including decked attic space. The kitchen features silestone counter tops, breakfast area, double ovens, formal Dining room, large Living room with a cozy Fireplace, Large Bedroom with lots of shelving, a reading/exercise room, a music/sitting room, Nice size master Bedroom with the primary bath boasting of double closets and double sinks; there are also 2 showers. and more. There is a large brick patio great for enjoying your morning coffee and entertaining. There is a wet bar with a sink and shelving. A sprinkler system covers the entire yard. Hardie siding and a 5 ton Carrier HVAC were installed approx. 5 years ago.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $264,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
A Bryan-College Station businessman remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being arrested earlier this week on 30 counts of chil…
Brazos County health officials reported 10 new virus-related deaths and 117 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday.
Brazos County health officials reported four new virus-related deaths and 152 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
Faculty and students in Texas A&M’s chemistry department have developed a compound that has shown promise in treating COVID-19.
Bryan police have identified the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday as 58-year-old Carey Small of Bryan.
Brand new clothes and shoes filled Texas A&M junior Jake Worrell’s Academy Sports + Outdoors shopping cart Wednesday morning — all were gi…
On the one-year anniversary of a plane crash that nearly killed him, Luke Armstrong is returning to Texas A&M for his last semester of classes.
As President Joe Biden’s poll numbers plummet, President Donald Trump’s four years in office are looking better by the day. While the Trump de…
The Aggies will return to Kyle Field on Saturday, and with the first game of the season comes traffic and a return of tailgating.